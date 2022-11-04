Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Up to $25.99

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $27.19. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 13,008 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Univar Solutions's revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

