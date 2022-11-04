Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $59.66

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $62.24. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 914,137 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

