Moneysupermarket.com Group (MONY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON: MONY) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2022 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($2.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 250 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.66). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/10/2022 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.66) to GBX 250 ($2.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:MONY opened at GBX 180.20 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £967.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,638.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.68. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.80 ($2.66).

Insider Activity

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($46,293.96).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

