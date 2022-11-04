XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 420720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.
XPeng Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 407,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in XPeng by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193,933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in XPeng by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.