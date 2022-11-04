XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 420720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 407,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in XPeng by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193,933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in XPeng by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.