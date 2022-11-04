Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.00

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 9913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Entegris by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,253,000 after buying an additional 472,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

