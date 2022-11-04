Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.78 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040 over the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

