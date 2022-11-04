Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $2.20. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

