Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

