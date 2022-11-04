Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,597 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,774,000 after acquiring an additional 202,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 163.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 103,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 812.4% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

