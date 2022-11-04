Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $180,743,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

