Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,455 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

