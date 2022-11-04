Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

