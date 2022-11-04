DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $111.86 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

