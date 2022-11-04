Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,389 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 22.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ABB by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 367,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB Profile

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

