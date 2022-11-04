Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.53 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

