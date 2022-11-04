VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 281.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $61.03 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

