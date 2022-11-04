Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 3.0 %

Twilio stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

