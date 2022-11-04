Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

