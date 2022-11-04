F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of F5 worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 101.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,425,969. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

