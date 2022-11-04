Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37,910.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,584,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after buying an additional 1,580,485 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 995,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 187,045 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 479,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,198,000.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

