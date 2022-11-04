Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

