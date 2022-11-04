Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,984 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $391.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.16 and its 200-day moving average is $385.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

