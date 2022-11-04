Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,297 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Casella Waste Systems worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CWST opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $2,241,531. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

