Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $20.99 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 447,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,309,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 211.5% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 299,567 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $45.38 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

