Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Global X MLP ETF worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 613,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 474,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

