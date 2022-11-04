Van ECK Associates Corp Has $537,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $141.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -188.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

