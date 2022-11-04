Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $10.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Trading Up 24.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). The company had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 50.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.