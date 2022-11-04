Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,018,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.