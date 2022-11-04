Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven John Dichiaro Sells 10,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00.

NYSE:GL opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $116.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

