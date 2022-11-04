Scot Michael Elder Sells 613 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Scot Michael Elder sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $14,380.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,502.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.13. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMCI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

