Rosch Mark De Sells 1,115 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) COO Rosch Mark De sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $13,892.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $204,157.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Aura Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of AURA stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
