Rosch Mark De Sells 1,115 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) COO Rosch Mark De sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $13,892.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $204,157.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $26.16.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 202.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 171,764 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 343,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.