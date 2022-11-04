Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells $13,107.53 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Cook sold 149 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $13,107.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,089.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

