Marcus Harden Acquires 53,217 Shares of Many Peaks Gold Limited (ASX:MPG) Stock

Many Peaks Gold Limited (ASX:MPG – Get Rating) insider Marcus Harden bought 53,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$10,962.70 ($7,118.64).

Many Peaks Gold Limited, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the gold and gold-copper exploration business in Australia. Its flagship project is the Mt Weary project, which includes Childs and Boggy Creek prospects located in central Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

