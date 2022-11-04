Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 227,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

