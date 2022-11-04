Van ECK Associates Corp Has $567,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $914,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.73 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $151,986. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

