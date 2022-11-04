UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.48

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.48 and last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18.

Insider Activity

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.63%.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

