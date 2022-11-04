National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after buying an additional 287,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 739,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

