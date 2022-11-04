AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of AGCO opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

