Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.