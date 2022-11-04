Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.26.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

