Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $233.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAR. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $229.75 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.64 by $7.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 452.53% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 46.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

