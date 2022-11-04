Barclays Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $31.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
