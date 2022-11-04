Barclays Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $31.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.