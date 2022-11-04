First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

