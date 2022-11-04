Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

