Compass Point Trims First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 114,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 870.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 76,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.