Piper Sandler Cuts First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Price Target to $18.00

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.51. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First of Long Island by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First of Long Island by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

