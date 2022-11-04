News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of News worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in News by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in News by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.68 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.