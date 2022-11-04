Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $480.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

