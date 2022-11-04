Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $248.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.96 and its 200 day moving average is $228.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.