Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $27,617,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

